Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.39 and last traded at GBX 0.39. 3,604,514 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,318,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.39.
Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.
