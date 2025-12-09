Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $213.50 and last traded at $215.29. 2,694,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,735,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDK. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sandisk from $263.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sandisk from $115.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.25.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Featured Articles

