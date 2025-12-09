Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Trading Up 6.3% – What’s Next?

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $9.1020. Approximately 202,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,375,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newsmax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Newsmax in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Newsmax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMAX

Newsmax Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -7.92.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter. Newsmax had a negative return on equity of 255.61% and a negative net margin of 55.99%.Newsmax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Newsmax during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Newsmax in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Newsmax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newsmax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newsmax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.