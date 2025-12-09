Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 663,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 188,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 15.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.81 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. Research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0647727 EPS for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights.

Featured Stories

