Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s Why

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.60. Approximately 1,754,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,212,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.97.

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

