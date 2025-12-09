Bank of America Raises Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $32.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,524,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,085. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,295,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,164,000 after buying an additional 3,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,033,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,500 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,920,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,190,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,696,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,455,000 after buying an additional 4,306,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 32,582,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.