Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IONS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. 856,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Brian Birchler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $609,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,076.42. The trade was a 14.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 16,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $1,357,427.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,439.54. This represents a 48.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,566 shares of company stock valued at $35,854,552. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

