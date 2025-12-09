TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.1060. 486,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,633,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Natl Bk Canada downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

TransAlta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.75.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $441.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.84 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -39.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 199.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,462,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,813,000 after buying an additional 10,957,858 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TransAlta by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,948,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,949,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 248,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,830 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,415,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,648,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

