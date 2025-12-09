Financial Analysis: Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) versus Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and Viking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $279.86 million 0.13 -$5.39 million ($0.87) -3.18 Viking $5.33 billion 5.67 $152.33 million $2.14 31.89

Risk & Volatility

Viking has higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Inspirato has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -4.24% N/A -4.10% Viking 15.53% 716.92% 9.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspirato and Viking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 1 0 0 0 1.00 Viking 1 6 10 0 2.53

Viking has a consensus target price of $63.69, indicating a potential downside of 6.67%. Given Viking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viking is more favorable than Inspirato.

Summary

Viking beats Inspirato on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.