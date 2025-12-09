Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Financial Contrast

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Minsheng and Commonwealth Bank of Australia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng $37.47 billion 0.64 $4.49 billion $0.88 6.23 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $61.51 billion 2.79 $6.55 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng.

0.0% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng 11.27% 4.49% 0.39% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Minsheng has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Minsheng and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng 0 1 0 0 2.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 1 1 0 0 1.50

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $130.18, suggesting a potential upside of 26.84%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than China Minsheng.

Dividends

China Minsheng pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. China Minsheng pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats China Minsheng on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit books and certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, micro-credit products for individuals, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides appointed and domestic remittance, payment and collection agent, clearing, safe deposit boxes, VIP, and salary and welfare agent card services, as well as internet, mobile, telephone, and self-serve banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, asset management, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance and investment banking services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company operates through branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides institutional banking services; funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services; home, car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance products, as well as retail, premium, business, offshore services. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

