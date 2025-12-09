CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 8.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.93. 186,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 153,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CS Disco from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

CS Disco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CS Disco

In other news, Director Thomas F. Bogan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 101,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,322. This trade represents a 42.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,500 shares of company stock worth $552,604. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 258,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

