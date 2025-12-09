Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Stock Price Up 27.4% – Should You Buy?

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 674,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,209,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Diginex Stock Up 17.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diginex

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGNX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diginex by 562.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 39,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Diginex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Diginex during the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Diginex Company Profile

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Featured Stories

