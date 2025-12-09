Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.61, but opened at $18.89. Nintendo shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 366,100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTDOY. Wolfe Research downgraded Nintendo from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush cut Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Nintendo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Nintendo had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth $8,323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 27.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 16.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 127,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

