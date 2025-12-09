Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 6,317 shares.The stock last traded at $8.48 and had previously closed at $8.42.

Oxford BioMedica Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

