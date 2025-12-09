Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.46. Terumo shares last traded at $15.0275, with a volume of 8,080 shares changing hands.

Terumo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.35%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

