Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.1250, but opened at $58.00. Techtronic Industries shares last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 4,164 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Techtronic Industries Stock Down 2.6%

About Techtronic Industries

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

