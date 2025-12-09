Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.1250, but opened at $58.00. Techtronic Industries shares last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 4,164 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Techtronic Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTNDY
Techtronic Industries Stock Down 2.6%
About Techtronic Industries
Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Techtronic Industries
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- UiPath Surges on Earnings: Should Investors Chase the Momentum?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Pure Storage’s 27% Fall: Real Opportunity or Deserved Correction?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oil Prices May Fall to $55 by 2026—Bad News for This Energy ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.