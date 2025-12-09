Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 531,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the previous session’s volume of 98,342 shares.The stock last traded at $18.5080 and had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Japan Tob in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

