Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Redwire Call Options (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 12,747 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Redwire from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Redwire alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RDW

Redwire Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Redwire

Shares of Redwire stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 6,481,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,635. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Redwire has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, CAO Chris Edmunds acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,627.86. This represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 56,065 shares of company stock worth $330,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 308.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Featured Stories

