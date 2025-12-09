SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 17,445 put options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 12,387 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $118,481,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 933.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 871,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,594,000 after acquiring an additional 787,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 606,305 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,513,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,309,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 916,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,504. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

