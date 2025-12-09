Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 17,498 shares.The stock last traded at $4.5180 and had previously closed at $4.5761.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

