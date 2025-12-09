Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,731,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 689,138 shares.The stock last traded at $32.6750 and had previously closed at $32.72.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,237,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,811,000 after buying an additional 447,872 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,357,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,187,000 after acquiring an additional 907,511 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after purchasing an additional 101,983 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after purchasing an additional 968,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,887,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

