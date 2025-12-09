KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Buy” Rating

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,017,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KeyCorp by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,370,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,768,000 after buying an additional 17,245,128 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,676,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,084,000 after acquiring an additional 359,573 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,112,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,783,000 after purchasing an additional 488,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

