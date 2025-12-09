Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $34.18. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 16,715 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on TKOMY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tokio Marine currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

