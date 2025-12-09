Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.82. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 6,807 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 25.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

