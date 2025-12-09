Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.2250, but opened at $8.65. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $8.4875, with a volume of 17,327 shares.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

