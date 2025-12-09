Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.3445, but opened at $63.00. Yaskawa Electric shares last traded at $64.3825, with a volume of 2,236 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 10.72%.The company had revenue of $914.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

