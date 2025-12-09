Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.14, but opened at $30.10. Aaron’s shares last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 71,863 shares traded.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aaron's in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Aaron's from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised Aaron's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aaron's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.33.

Aaron’s Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aaron's (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Aaron's had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $595.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron's has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,148,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1,522.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

