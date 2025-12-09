Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $18.66. Mesoblast shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 69,287 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

