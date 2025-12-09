Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.82, but opened at $131.00. Teleflex shares last traded at $131.63, with a volume of 638,244 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.57.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Trading Up 10.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently -18.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 242.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.