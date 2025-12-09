Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $8.76. Galp Energia SGPS shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 51,229 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Santander cut Galp Energia SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galp Energia SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Galp Energia SGPS to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.04.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia SGPS SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

