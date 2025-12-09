WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The exchange traded fund reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. 25,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,672. WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Natl Bk Canada raised WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

About WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

