Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $546.3401, but opened at $570.00. Mitsui & Co. shares last traded at $553.63, with a volume of 2,194 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mitsui & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsui & Co. Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.19.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $10.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $22.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 billion. Mitsui & Co. had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

