Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.80, but opened at $110.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares last traded at $113.43, with a volume of 1,319,260 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,162,495.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,410.49. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $223,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,423.50. This trade represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 126,773 shares of company stock worth $16,782,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $24,452,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

