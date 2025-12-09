Tripletail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,242 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.3% of Tripletail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $633,068,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $662,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,432 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,883,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,016,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $195.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 123.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $132,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,398.95. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock valued at $249,260,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.