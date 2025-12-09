Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.4% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,087.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $995.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $924.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $812.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.