Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Insider Acquires A$49,971.29 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Vicki Carter purchased 4,933 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,971.29.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.