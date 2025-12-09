Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Insider Acquires A$49,971.29 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Vicki Carter purchased 4,933 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$49,971.29.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
