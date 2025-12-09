MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Insider Graham Prothero Buys 50 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Graham Prothero bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £196.50.

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Graham Prothero bought 57 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, with a total value of £198.93.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Graham Prothero purchased 8,571 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £29,998.50.

Shares of GLE traded up GBX 4 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 389. 36,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,948. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 320 and a 52 week high of GBX 538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 370.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 374.99.

MJ Gleeson last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts predict that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

