Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 per share, for a total transaction of £121,200.

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Richard Woodman purchased 18,436 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 785 per share, with a total value of £144,722.60.

On Monday, September 29th, Richard Woodman bought 1,914 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 857 per share, with a total value of £16,402.98.

Shares of LON PAG traded up GBX 9.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 812. The stock had a trading volume of 823,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 830.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 880.03. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 650.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 981. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Paragon Banking Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Shore Capital raised shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 975 to GBX 1,050 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,016.50.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

