Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.2670, with a volume of 231933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,857,302.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $628,380. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

