Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 2,876 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $175.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average of $161.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $567,709.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,318.64. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,292,820. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

