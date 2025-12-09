Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NVGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Navigator by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Navigator by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Navigator by 2,794.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. 54,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. Navigator has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Navigator had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $153.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Navigator’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

