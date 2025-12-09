Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.8590, with a volume of 145065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFXT. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Enerflex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enerflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Enerflex during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 71,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

