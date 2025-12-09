IXICO (LON:IXI) Trading Up 12.2% – Still a Buy?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.06 and last traded at GBX 12.06. Approximately 200,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 61,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75.

IXICO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of £11.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.55.

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (1.85) EPS for the quarter. IXICO had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that IXICO plc will post -289.3584879 earnings per share for the current year.

About IXICO

IXICO is a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, using its proprietary AI-driven platform to help advance the treatment of neurological disorders and reduce the uncertainties associated with drug discovery, development and monitoring.

By unlocking valuable insights into drug safety and efficacy, IXICO has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) managing and analysing neurological clinical trials.

