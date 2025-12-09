Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Here’s Why

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 1,851,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 520,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Emerita Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.31.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

