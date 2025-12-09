Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.9550, with a volume of 1040581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 4.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a negative net margin of 22.90%.The firm had revenue of $370.78 million during the quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,583,000. Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 181.9% in the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 4,561,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,117,000 after buying an additional 2,943,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 2,370,459 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $6,383,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 486.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,031,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 855,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

