iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.3910, with a volume of 4133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $503.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEWJ. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,353,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 441,577 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7,286.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 153,019 shares during the period.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

