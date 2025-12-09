Reviewing Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and Livento Group (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Livento Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Livento Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Livento Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $70,000.00 4.40 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Livento Group $1.69 million 3.78 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Livento Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Livento Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Livento Group -150.10% -4.17% -3.84%

Volatility and Risk

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livento Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Livento Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats Livento Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Livento Group

Livento Group, Inc. engages in the film and television production business. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology business; development and licensing of Elisee, a software product that can capture data and create predictive behavior based on client inputs that assist the client in establishing its investment portfolio; and real estate finance and development activities. The company was formerly known as NuGene International, Inc. and changed its name to Livento Group, Inc. in June 2022. Livento Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

