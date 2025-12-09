OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 88643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 1.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

OUTFRONT Media last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. OUTFRONT Media's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $249,968.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 85.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 822,845 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,063,000 after buying an additional 758,952 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter valued at $13,705,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $11,388,000.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

