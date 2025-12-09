Critical Analysis: Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) vs. Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Heavy (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Heavy has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Sumitomo Heavy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.41% 13.49% 6.10% Sumitomo Heavy 0.36% 4.86% 2.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

59.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gorman-Rupp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sumitomo Heavy pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gorman-Rupp pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Heavy pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Sumitomo Heavy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $659.67 million 1.87 $40.12 million $1.91 24.60 Sumitomo Heavy $7.08 billion 0.45 $50.97 million $0.07 95.57

Sumitomo Heavy has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp. Gorman-Rupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Heavy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gorman-Rupp and Sumitomo Heavy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumitomo Heavy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Sumitomo Heavy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

About Sumitomo Heavy

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot. The company's Industrial Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, cryocoolers, ion implanters, PET tracer production systems, vacuum coasting equipment, steel tube air forming, non-destructive inspections, clean room system, cast iron and steel rolls for hot rolling, and coolant systems. Its Logistics & Construction segment offers hydraulic excavators, crawler cranes, material handing systems, parking systems, transfer molding presses, cryopumps, proton therapy systems, forging presses, lifting magnets, spinning machines, dust collectors, surface grinding machines, extrusion coating line, road machinery, foundation machines, logistics systems, and forklifts. The company's Energy & Lifelines segment provides circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers, liquid air energy storage, electrostatic precipitators, evaporation and crystallization facilities, waste heat boilers, CFB scrubbers, flue gas denitrification systems, industrial wastewater treatment facilities, steam turbines, distillation technology and extractors, mixing vessels, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. This segment also offers bubbling fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, ash handling systems, fluidized bed gasifiers, waste-to-energy plants baghouses, digital services, water and sewage treatment systems, process pumps, reactor vessels, coke oven machines, and oils tankers. The company provides IT solutions and security services. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.