Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.73. 531,904 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 335,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. CIBC downgraded Dye & Durham from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered Dye & Durham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.17.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 6.7%

About Dye & Durham

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.18. The firm has a market cap of C$251.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

